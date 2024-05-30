Sci-Tech

Google Chrome introduces 'Minimised Custom Tabs' feature on android

  by Web Desk
  May 30, 2024
Google Chrome has unveiled a new feature for Android users called Minimised Custom Tabs, which converts web pages into floating windows.

According to a report by Gadget 360, the feature was first seen on smartphones using Google Chrome 122 for Android in March, the feature is now widely available for devices with the latest version of the browser.

This feature allows users to seamlessly switch between native apps and web content.

Users can access it through a downward button on the top banner alongside the website name, transforming the tab into a floating picture-in-picture (PiP) window.

Meanwhile, Google emphasises that this integration enhances multitasking across surfaces, improving the in-app web browsing experience.

While, to revert the tab to its original size, users can tap on the floating window, which will maximize it.

Developers using Chrome Custom Tabs will automatically experience this change with Google Chrome for Android version 124.

In addition to Minimised Custom Tabs, Google is reportedly testing several artificial intelligence (AI) features on Chrome.

This may include bringing the Circle to Search feature, originally launched with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, to the browser.

Furthermore, there are indications of a new Google Lens UI element being tested, featuring a dedicated button in the Chrome toolbar.

Sci-Tech News

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope spots most distant galaxy
TikTok to prepare separate algorithm for US users amid ban law
NASA Lucy mission reveals surprising secret about asteroid Dinkinesh
Is Meta using your social media posts to train AI?
Tesla gears up to launch 'Full Self-Driving' software in China
Is GPT-4 better ‘financial analyst’ than humans? Find out
YouTube introduces its new ‘Playables’ games for users
Astronauts from China perform record-breaking spacewalk: Watch
Planetary parade 2024: Everything you need to know
OpenAI begins training next-gen AI model
Elon Musk, Meta AI chief indulge in heated argument on X: Details inside
Windows to introduce text extraction from Android images soon