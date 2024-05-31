Katy Perry to serenade Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Katy Perry will reportedly serenade Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash.
As reported by Sun UK, Katy is charging “millions” to perform at the couple’s wedding bash named La Vite E Un Viaggio (life is a journey).
Katy will perform on Friday night at Cannes in the south of France according to the reports.
An insider told HT, “They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40million estate.”
“The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there’s been no expense spared, they really mean it,” the source further added.
A few days back, Backstreet Boys performed for the guests at a cruise in Italy. The band performed their hit track, I Wanna Be With You.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July.