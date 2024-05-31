Entertainment

Katy Perry to serenade Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Katy Perry to serenade Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash
Katy Perry to serenade Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

Katy Perry will reportedly serenade Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash.

As reported by Sun UK, Katy is charging “millions” to perform at the couple’s wedding bash named La Vite E Un Viaggio (life is a journey).

Katy will perform on Friday night at Cannes in the south of France according to the reports.

An insider told HT, “They have invited 800 guests who are currently on a space-themed cruise around Europe, with stops in Barcelona and Genoa. It will arrive in Cannes on Friday for the big bash, which will be at a £40million estate.”

“The party itself will only last five hours, but Katy will headline it, with a DJ also being flown in as part of the top-tier entertainment. Afterwards, guests will watch a huge fireworks display from a small armada of ships waiting in the Bay of Cannes. When they say there’s been no expense spared, they really mean it,” the source further added.

A few days back, Backstreet Boys performed for the guests at a cruise in Italy. The band performed their hit track, I Wanna Be With You.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora shares first post amid breakup with Arjun Kapoor
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps