Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran has released first statement after Indian police stopped him mid-concert.
On February 9, the Bad Habits hitmaker surprises his fans by holding a small street concert.
In the viral clip captured by a fan, Ed can be seen singing his famous track, Shape of You, before a policeman approached him and unplug his microphone.
After the incident, he took to Instagram and wrote, "We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though, See ya at the show tonight x."
He has performed two concerts at NICE Grounds in the southern India city of Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday.
Ed wore a T-shirt, a pair of shorts and sunglasses for the street concert.
In another clip, the Shivers singer can be heard telling the crowd, “Everyone, we had permission to do this, but this policeman is shutting it down.”
O fan wrote under that video, "Went for a casual walk on Church Street and stumbled upon Ed Sheeran performing live. What a city!"
In another Instagram post, Ed posted pictures from the recording studio with Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.