Entertainment

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran's surprise street concert gets ruined by Indian police

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025


Ed Sheeran has released first statement after Indian police stopped him mid-concert.

On February 9, the Bad Habits hitmaker surprises his fans by holding a small street concert.

In the viral clip captured by a fan, Ed can be seen singing his famous track, Shape of You, before a policeman approached him and unplug his microphone.

After the incident, he took to Instagram and wrote, "We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though, See ya at the show tonight x."

He has performed two concerts at NICE Grounds in the southern India city of Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday.

Ed wore a T-shirt, a pair of shorts and sunglasses for the street concert.

In another clip, the Shivers singer can be heard telling the crowd, “Everyone, we had permission to do this, but this policeman is shutting it down.”

O fan wrote under that video, "Went for a casual walk on Church Street and stumbled upon Ed Sheeran performing live. What a city!"

In another Instagram post, Ed posted pictures from the recording studio with Grammy-winning composer A. R. Rahman.

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US

Macron warns Trump: Tariffs on EU will backfire on US
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert

Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Salman Khan recalls near-death experience from the past

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets
Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets
Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance
Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance
Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’
Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’
Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement
Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement
Celebrities react to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win against Kansas City Chiefs
Celebrities react to Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win against Kansas City Chiefs
Beyoncé, Jay-Z make Super Bowl appearance amid rapper's rape controversy
Beyoncé, Jay-Z make Super Bowl appearance amid rapper's rape controversy
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Kanye West lashes out at Taylor Swift after 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Anne Hathaway and Jay-Z: All stars at 2025 Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Taylor Swift 'confused' with unexpected boos at Super Bowl
Tom Cruise drops action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer with release date
Tom Cruise drops action-packed ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ trailer with release date
Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl
Kendrick Lamar changes diss track lyrics as he brings Drake’s ex for Super Bowl