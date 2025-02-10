‘Big Mood’ season 2: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West set to return on screen

Maggie and Eddie are returning on screens with their new venture!
On Monday, February 10, Nicola Coughlan took to Instagram to announce that her hit British dark comedy-drama series, Big Mood, has been greenlit for a second season.
“BIG NEWS 4 BIG MOOD,” she penned.
Sharing the details from Deadline’s news report, she added, “EXCLUSIVE: Channel 4 has given the greenlight to Season 2 of ‘Big Mood’ starring Bridgerton’s #NicolaCoughlan and It’s a Sin star Lydia West.”
The caption also revealed that season 1 of the show, which was penned by Camilla Whitehill, served as the “most-watched” new comedy after Derry Girls.
In the report, the outlet also reported that Big Mood season 1 received wide acclaim and praises for its depiction of bipolar disorder on screen.
“On Season 2, Coughlan said ‘Big Mood had been one of the greatest joys of my life. Deeply grateful to everyone who loves our mad, funny, sad show,’” the caption further read.
Big Mood season 2 will also feature Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West in lead roles.
The new season is set to kick off with the plot where it’s been a year since Maggie an Eddie had last seen each other, with no contact between them.
“When Eddie suddenly returns for a wedding, she isn’t alone – Maggie has competition, in the form of an infuriatingly positive spiritual healer named Whitney. Maggie needs to work out if her special brand of chaos can find space in Eddie’s new life, or she fears she will lose her forever,” mentioned Deadline about the new plot.
The season 2 of Big Mood is set to air on Channel 4.