Bernie Ecclestone slams Lewis Hamilton ‘nonsense’ ventures, fashion choices

Formula 1 former head Bernie Ecclestone advised Lewis Hamilton to focus on racing instead of pursuing other “nonsense activities.
According to Independent, British business magnate and motorsport executive weigh on seven-time World Champion transfer to Ferrari and gave some brutal advice to the driver.
The 94-year-old told The Telegraph, “Lewis gets himself up front in a way where you can dislike him. How can a guy who has won a few world titles and has a few dollars in the bank dress the way he dresses? I’m not a fan of that. He has a lot of talent as a driver."
"As much as people credit him with? No, but still enough to win races. I don’t know why he does all this other nonsense. He needs to get out of the music business and whatever else,” he continued.
When asked about Hamilton’s two-year deal at Ferrari, Ecclestone replied, “He won’t last that long. Piero Ferrari, who has taken him there, still thinks they’ve done the right thing. I hope they have. I hope they haven’t just jumped in and end up wishing they hadn’t.”
Ecclestone also believes that the 40-year-old will not get “the same attention at Ferrari”, citing that they are happy with “Charles Leclerc, his team-mate. Leclerc speaks their language.”
Furthermore, Hamilton, after 12 years and six titles at Mercedes, made a highly anticipated £50m-a-year switch to Ferrari in 2025 on a two-year deal.