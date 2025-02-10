Entertainment

Beyoncé surprises fans with big announcement about Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé adds extra UK, European and US concerts in Cowboy Carter tour

  February 10, 2025
Beyoncé has once again surprised her fans with a major announcement about her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour.

As per Manchester Evening News, Queen B shared that she has added extra gigs in London Chicago, Paris and Atlanta during her 2025 world stadium tour.

A fifth and sixth night will now be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on June 14th and 16th.

Moreover, some concerts at Soldier Field, Stade de France and the Mercedes Benz Stadium have also been confirmed.

The four concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will kick off from April 28, 2025.

Shortly after the announcement, her fans swarmed the social media to show their excitement.

A fan posted on X, “OMG, I'M FREAKING OUT!!! I just got my tickets to Beyonce’s concert and I'm beyond excited! Who else is ready to sing their hearts out with B-Swift?”

Another wrote, “It's finally happening! I've been waiting for what feels like forever to see Beyonce live! Her concerts are always pure magic. Who's with me?”

“Rehearsing my dance moves and vocal warm-ups... I'M READY FOR QUEEN BAY!!! This concert is going to be EPIC! Can't wait to belt out all my favorite girls,” a third noted.

Notably, Beyoncé won Album Of The Year and Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for Cowboy Carter.

