Celine Dion surprises fans with special gift ahead of Valentine’s Day

  • February 10, 2025
“Love is in the air” for Celine Dion’s fans!

Keeping up with her annual tradition, the I’m Alive hitmaker has once again announced a special gift for her millions of fans as Valentine’s Day approaches.

In her latest Instagram post on Monday, February 10, the My Heart Will Go On singer delighted her admirers by announcing the release of 2025 edition of her The Love Songs playlist.

She began the caption with a heartfelt one-liner, “Love is in the air!”

Dion added, “The 2025 edition of Celine Dion’s The Love Songs playlist is here! It’s our annual tradition to refresh this collection of timeless love songs, perfect for every heartfelt moment.”

“Stream it now on your favourite platform and let Celine’s voice serenade you on this special day,” concluded the singer.

The announcement was quick to grab attention of Celine Dion's fans, who swiftly made their way to the comment section to share their heartwarming reactions.

“I love this collection sooo much!!” commented one.

Another gushed, “Valentine’s day wouldn’t have been the same without you mother.”

A third stated, “The voice of love.”

“Her voice gives every Heart Wings and makes one feel Love…” expressed a fourth.

For those unversed, Celine Dion began the annual tradition of releasing The Love Songs playlist back in February 2020.

The playlist, which is refreshed every year, features Dion’s most romantic songs, offering a delightful and heartfelt musical experience for her fans.

