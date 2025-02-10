SZA gushes over Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl 2025 show: ‘You’re a prophet’

SZA seems to be short of words while praising her longtime pal and collaborator Kendrick Lamar!
On Sunday, February 9, the Doves in the Wind artists performed a thrilling show in the highly anticipated 2025 Super Bowl halftime.
While Lamar headlined the outstanding show, SZA appeared as a special guest during the performance.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 10, the Kill Bill hitmaker shared a carousel of photos and videos, featuring exciting glimpses from the last night show.
Alongside the huge carousel, SZA penned a lengthy caption in which she gushed over the We Don’t Trust You singer, calling him a “prophet.”
“THANK YOU @kendricklamar for consistently putting the world on your back . At all times . Thank you for lifting me up . Thank you for encouraging me and being so willing to bend to whatever I may need . Thank you to your incredible team and mine !” she wrote.
The SOS singer continued, “You’re a prophet . But you knew that . I wasn’t nervous today . I was ready to rep for u. For US . Thank you God ,Dot, and the NFL for this opportunity.”
Concluding her post, SZA added, “#SUPERBOWL2025 wrapped.”
For those unversed, SZA and Kendrick Lamar have collaborated on 2017 track Doves in the Wind, 2018’s All the Stars and the 2023 SOS (Deluxe) Tease.