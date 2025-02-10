Entertainment

SZA gushes over Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl 2025 show: ‘You’re a prophet’

Kendrick Lamar headlined the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show with SZA performing as a special guest

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 10, 2025
SZA gushes over Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl 2025 show: ‘You’re a prophet’
SZA gushes over Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl 2025 show: ‘You’re a prophet’

SZA seems to be short of words while praising her longtime pal and collaborator Kendrick Lamar!

On Sunday, February 9, the Doves in the Wind artists performed a thrilling show in the highly anticipated 2025 Super Bowl halftime.

While Lamar headlined the outstanding show, SZA appeared as a special guest during the performance.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 10, the Kill Bill hitmaker shared a carousel of photos and videos, featuring exciting glimpses from the last night show.

Alongside the huge carousel, SZA penned a lengthy caption in which she gushed over the We Don’t Trust You singer, calling him a “prophet.”

“THANK YOU @kendricklamar for consistently putting the world on your back . At all times . Thank you for lifting me up . Thank you for encouraging me and being so willing to bend to whatever I may need . Thank you to your incredible team and mine !” she wrote.

The SOS singer continued, “You’re a prophet . But you knew that . I wasn’t nervous today . I was ready to rep for u. For US . Thank you God ,Dot, and the NFL for this opportunity.”

Concluding her post, SZA added, “#SUPERBOWL2025 wrapped.”

For those unversed, SZA and Kendrick Lamar have collaborated on 2017 track Doves in the Wind, 2018’s All the Stars and the 2023 SOS (Deluxe) Tease.

Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban

Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE

Prince Carl, Sofia release first photo of Princess Ines after name reveal: SEE
Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans

Trump, Elon Musk troll Taylor Swift after Super Bowl boos from Eagles fans
Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace

Queen Sofia welcomes adorable new members at Royal Palace
Beyoncé surprises fans with big announcement about Cowboy Carter tour
Beyoncé surprises fans with big announcement about Cowboy Carter tour
Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
Bianca Censori issues urgent message after Kanye West's X account ban
‘Big Mood’ season 2: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West set to return on screen
‘Big Mood’ season 2: Nicola Coughlan, Lydia West set to return on screen
Brooklyn Beckham drops sweet photos alongside wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham drops sweet photos alongside wife Nicola Peltz
Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Miley Cyrus in new photo dump
Justin Bieber gives heartfelt nod to Miley Cyrus in new photo dump
Selena Gomez makes jaw-dropping appearance at 2025 SBIFF
Selena Gomez makes jaw-dropping appearance at 2025 SBIFF
Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Ed Sheeran shares first statement after police intervenes mid-concert
Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets
Kanye West leaves X after recent controversial tweets
Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance
Kendrick Lamar sparks controversy with 2025 Super Bowl performance
Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’
Selena Gomez stands by 'Emilia Pérez' despite racism controversy: ‘No regrets’
Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement
Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady face severe backlash after controversial advertisement