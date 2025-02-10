Entertainment

Meghan Trainor celebrates son Riley’s 4th birthday with heartfelt post

The ‘Made You Look’ hitmaker shares two sons, Riley and Barry, with husband Daryl Sabara

  • February 10, 2025
Meghan Trainor is ringing in her son, Riley’s, fourth birthday!

On her official Instagram handle on Sunday, February 9, the 31-year-old Made You Look hitmaker marked her elder son’s birthday by dropping a heartwarming carousel of photos and videos.

The sweet carousel kicked off with an adorable snap of the American singer-songwriter with Riley, as they posed for the photo, sharing laughter and giggles.

In the second slide was a video from the birthday celebration of Riley, which was celebrated among the cheers and birthday song of the family members.

The third slide also featured a clip in which the 4-year-old can be seen saying, “Hello! I love you. I miss you. Bye,” followed by his sweet giggles.

“RILEY IS 4. how do we have a 4 year oldddd!? An incredible 4 year old who LOVES life, his family, CARS, Paw Patrol, Trolls (especially Poppy), pizza, playing outside, watching music videos, laughing, and cuddling!” penned Trainor in the caption.

She added, “Riley boy, you bring so much light to this world. You are SO special and SO loved.”

The post also showcased some of the heartwarming photographs of the birthday boy, captured all these years.

Meghan Trainor shares two sons, Riley and Barry, with husband Daryl Sabara, with whom she tied the knot in 2018.

