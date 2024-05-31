Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps

Zayn Malik has set the internet ablaze with his latest pictures amid Room Under the Stairs' success.
His new studio album, which was released on May 17, has made its debut on several Billboard charts last week.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Zayn posted a couple of snaps for his fans.
The first frame showed him striking a pose for a selfie with a chain in his neck.
In one clip, Zayn was playing the piano and guitar in the studio.
In another snap, the Love Like This hitmaker can be seen looking outside the plane window.
Soon after the former One Direction member dropped the pictures, his fans swarmed the comment section with love and appreciation.
A fan wrote, “Zayn never fails to amaze me! His Room Under the Stairs album is pure magic, blending heartfelt lyrics with such unique melodies. Every track feels like a journey. Can't wait to see him perform live!"
Another one commented, “Zayn needs to increase the pay of his stylist, his fashion game is always on point! He’s looking dapper in the fourth picture, love how he pushes boundaries and embraces his own style.”