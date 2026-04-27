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Harry Styles planning baby with Zoë Kravitz after secret engagement?

Lovebirds Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles secretly got engaged after dating for eight months

Harry Styles planning baby with Zoë Kravitz after secret engagement?
Harry Styles planning baby with Zoë Kravitz after secret engagement?

A little Styles-Kravitz may be on the way soon!

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz, who have been in the spotlight since last year for their whirlwind romance, recently surprised fans by secretly getting engaged after just eight months of dating.

During her recent outings, the American actress flaunted a sparkling ring on her finger, sparking a buzz among fans.

“He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her,” an insider told Page Six of the former One Direction star, noting that The Batman actress is also overjoyed and is “on cloud nine.”

Now, it has been reported that the Night Changes hitmaker may soon start a family with his actress fiancée.

Insiders close to Styles have already been sharing that the singer was “dead set” on having a child, even if it was on his own.

“He really wants a baby. He’s been telling his friends that,” a source told back in January.

And now, when he has finally found the love of his life and is planning on settling down, the Watermelon Sugar crooner’s friends are sure that a baby might soon be on the way.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were first linked romantically in August 2025, when they were seen strolling in Rome, Italy

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