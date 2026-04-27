Chris Brown celebrates birth of fourth child, his first with Jada Wallace

Chris Brown and Jada Wallace have welcomed a new member in the family.
On Sunday, April 26, Wallace – who have been dating the American singer since late 2024 – took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child, a baby boy.
“Purest love,” she captioned alongside a three-slide carousel of black-and-white photos.
While the first two snaps featured Wallace flaunting her huge baby bump, the third slide showed a heartwarming glimpse of the couple’s newborn baby.
The picture showed Chris Brown’s partner cradling their little one in her arms as she fed him.
In the comments, the Sensational singer acknowledged the announcement publicly by proudly commenting, “Taurus Gang,” followed by two heart emojis.
Fans’ reaction:
Jada Wallace’s joyful post sparked a buzz among fans, who flooded the comments with heartfelt wishes and congratulations.
“CONGRATUALTIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!” wrote a first.
A second penned, “9 months went by fast asf damn.”
“so happy for you,” a third sweetly added.
Chris Brown children:
It is pertinent to mention that the newborn baby is Chris Brown’s fourth child as he already shares three other kids with three different women.
The No One Else singer’s other children include: Royalty Brown (born in 2014) with Nia Guzman, Aeko Catori Brown (born in 2019) with Ammika Harris, Lovely Symphani Brown (born in 2022) with Diamond Brown.