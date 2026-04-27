Pedro Pascal tears up during emotional confession at 'Mandalorian' Mexico event

Pedro Pascal fought back emotions during a heartfelt admission at the Mandalorian and Grogu event in Mexico
On Sunday, April 26, Pedro made a suprise appearance alongside the Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau to the upcoming Disney film, releasing on May 22, 2026.
The Last of Us actor - opted for a Mexico men’s World Cup 2026 soccer jersey, expressed his emotions to have the project hitting the big screen years after The Mandalorian series, premiered on Disney+ back in 2019.
"As soon as I saw this, I knew that it would be a new authorship of a streaming experience," Pedro noted.
He continued, "But I always had a dream in my heart that it would be on a big screen because that’s how I was developed as a child."
"I went to the movie theater so much with my family, and I saw the Star Wars movies on the big screen," he added.
As per the videos went viral on X, the Game of Thrones actor could be seen visibly emotional as he paused to push back tears after saying a few words in Spanish.
The emotional moments prompted loud cheer from the crowd with attendees chanting Pedro's name.
Pedro Pascal - who sparked a frenzy with his first public sighting in NYC alongside rumored beau Rafael Olarra.
Just one week later, the duo were spotted again enjoying each other's company in Los Angeles with a subtle PDA.