News
News

Pedro Pascal tears up during emotional confession at 'Mandalorian' Mexico event

Pedro Pascal makes heartfelt confession during 'Mandalorian and Grogu' event in Mexico

Pedro Pascal chokes up during emotional confession at Mandalorian event
Pedro Pascal chokes up during emotional confession at 'Mandalorian' event

Pedro Pascal fought back emotions during a heartfelt admission at the Mandalorian and Grogu event in Mexico

On Sunday, April 26, Pedro made a suprise appearance alongside the Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau to the upcoming Disney film, releasing on May 22, 2026.

The Last of Us actor - opted for a Mexico men’s World Cup 2026 soccer jersey, expressed his emotions to have the project hitting the big screen years after The Mandalorian series, premiered on Disney+ back in 2019.

"As soon as I saw this, I knew that it would be a new authorship of a streaming experience," Pedro noted.

He continued, "But I always had a dream in my heart that it would be on a big screen because that’s how I was developed as a child."

"I went to the movie theater so much with my family, and I saw the Star Wars movies on the big screen," he added.

As per the videos went viral on X, the Game of Thrones actor could be seen visibly emotional as he paused to push back tears after saying a few words in Spanish.

The emotional moments prompted loud cheer from the crowd with attendees chanting Pedro's name.

Pedro Pascal - who sparked a frenzy with his first public sighting in NYC alongside rumored beau Rafael Olarra.

Just one week later, the duo were spotted again enjoying each other's company in Los Angeles with a subtle PDA. 

Jonah Hill explains move away from Los Angeles for family life
Jonah Hill explains move away from Los Angeles for family life
Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn may reunite at FIFA amid escalating family feud
Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn may reunite at FIFA amid escalating family feud
Megan Thee Stallion breaks down hours after painful split with Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion breaks down hours after painful split with Klay Thompson
Shakira Brazil concert hit by tragedy after fatal stage accident
Shakira Brazil concert hit by tragedy after fatal stage accident
Madonna stirs buzz with surprise songs debut from anticipated album ‘Confessions II’
Madonna stirs buzz with surprise songs debut from anticipated album ‘Confessions II’
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas grab spotlight for major reasons after unexpected split
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas grab spotlight for major reasons after unexpected split
‘House of the Dragon’: Here’s when Season 3 trailer is releasing
‘House of the Dragon’: Here’s when Season 3 trailer is releasing
Chris Brown celebrates birth of fourth child, his first with Jada Wallace
Chris Brown celebrates birth of fourth child, his first with Jada Wallace
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ officially gets new title for Season 3
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ officially gets new title for Season 3
Harry Styles planning baby with Zoë Kravitz after secret engagement?
Harry Styles planning baby with Zoë Kravitz after secret engagement?
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Cassie and Nate’s wedding disaster finally explained
‘Euphoria’ Season 3: Cassie and Nate’s wedding disaster finally explained
Nedra Talley Ross, The Ronettes' final surviving star, breathes her last at 80
Nedra Talley Ross, The Ronettes' final surviving star, breathes her last at 80

Popular News

Prince William warns King Charles of 'disaster' after Harry's 'sickening' confession

Prince William warns King Charles of 'disaster' after Harry's 'sickening' confession
58 minutes ago
Megan Thee Stallion breaks down hours after painful split with Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion breaks down hours after painful split with Klay Thompson
2 hours ago
Trump blasts 'horrible' host of CBS '60 Minutes' over manifesto question

Trump blasts 'horrible' host of CBS '60 Minutes' over manifesto question

an hour ago