Shakira Brazil concert hit by tragedy after fatal stage accident

A crew member working on Shakira’s upcoming Brazil show has died after suffering crushing injuries during stage assembly, casting a shadow over preparations for the performance.
In a statement on Instagram translated from the original Portuguese, the Todo Mundo No Rio concert shared, “The event organizers confirm that an accident this Sunday afternoon (April 26th) tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show.”
The statement continued: “First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient. Unfortunately, the professional passed away at the hospital.”
“At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim's family,” it concluded.
The state fire brigade also shared a statement with PEOPLE, noting, "A worker suffered crushing injuries to his lower limbs in a lifting system. Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present."
The statement added, "Military personnel from the ambulance service of the 3rd Maritime Group (GMAR-Copacabana) immediately began pre-hospital care on the victim, who was then transported to the Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital. Despite the efforts of the rescue teams, death was confirmed."
According to Reuters, officials said the man was involved in stage assembly for a the Waka Waka singer’s concert when the structure fell, prompting bystanders to pull him out from beneath it.
Posting on social media, Rio’s mayor confirmed Shakira as the headliner for the Todo Mundo no Rio concert at Copacabana Beach.