Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari has expressed gratitude to represent her country at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Heeramandi star attended the event as a brand ambassador of L'Oreal Paris.
During an interview with HT, she said, “Representing India at the Cannes Film Festival is an immense honour and a moment of pride for me. Watching the icons walking the red carpet, the awards, and the fashion have always inspired me.”
Aditi added, “So, to be a part of it myself is surreal to me. Cannes is not just a celebration of global cinema, but also a platform where diverse cultures and stories come together. I feel huge pride in being a part of the L’Oréal Paris legacy and the Cannes legacy itself which L’Oréal Paris has been with for 27 years.”
The Hey! Sinamika star donned a hand-dyed, intricate embroidered organza saree for the red carpet look.
She continued, “It reaffirmed my belief in the importance of self-worth and the power of our voices. By being at Cannes, I hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and to recognise that they too can live their dreams, belong and own their worth in the world.”
Aditi attended the international film festival for the third time this year.