Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance

Kate Middleton might make a rare appearance at the Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 15, 2024, despite previous report suggesting that she won’t be attending the ceremony.
The Daily Mail reported on Friday, Princess Kate, who is reportedly going through preventive chemotherapy amid cancer considering to join her royal family for the Trooping the Colour parade “if she is feeling well enough.”
This surprising update comes a day after Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton will not attend the Colonel's Review, the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour on June 8, 2024.
“This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer,” a spokesperson on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton confirmed to NBC.
They added, “On behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel’s Review as she continues her recovery.”
In normal circumstances, Catherine, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards would have been due to take the salute on June 8.
Now, the former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, for Lieutenant General James Bucknall, will be the inspecting officer on Princess’ behalf for the Colonel’s Review.
Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also confirmed that King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla will travel in a carriage on June 15 instead of a horseback.