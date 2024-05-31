Royal

Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance

Kate Middleton can appear at Trooping the Colour event on one condition

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance

Kate Middleton might make a rare appearance at the Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour parade on June 15, 2024, despite previous report suggesting that she won’t be attending the ceremony.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday, Princess Kate, who is reportedly going through preventive chemotherapy amid cancer considering to join her royal family for the Trooping the Colour parade “if she is feeling well enough.”


This surprising update comes a day after Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton will not attend the Colonel's Review, the traditional rehearsal for Trooping the Colour on June 8, 2024.

“This year General James Bucknall K.C.B., C.V.O will carry out the role of Inspecting Officer,” a spokesperson on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton confirmed to NBC.

They added, “On behalf of HRH The Princess of Wales at Colonel’s Review as she continues her recovery.”

In normal circumstances, Catherine, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards would have been due to take the salute on June 8.

Now, the former commander of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, for Lieutenant General James Bucknall, will be the inspecting officer on Princess’ behalf for the Colonel’s Review.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also confirmed that King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla will travel in a carriage on June 15 instead of a horseback.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Royal News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles, Queen Camilla head out to watch play on family betrayal
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles’ favorite cake creates terrible divide among people
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Why royal family removed Prince Harry's 2016's statement for Meghan from website?
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Prince Harry, William urged to ‘grow up and show up’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Prince William helps King Charles fulfill another royal duty
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles’ army issues major update on Trooping the Colour
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
King Charles will invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Balmoral