Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were spotted getting romantic as Taylor Swift performed her 2019 hit song Lover in Madrid.
In photos and videos shared by a fan page on Instagram, Lively could be seen smiling while her Canadian husband held his phone up in the air surrounded by fans.
The pair kissed and Lively grooved along to Swift’s songs in the sweet video.
It is pertinent to mention that the couple weren’t alone at the show as they were joined by their kids Betty, 4, Inez, 7, James, 9.
An audience member told PEOPLE, “Reynolds and Lively were in the crowd for Swift's second night in Madrid, with the Deadpool actor seen dancing while “Blake was running around barefoot.”
Their eye-popping appearance shortly after Lively and her daughters joined the Haim sisters for the first night of the Midnight crooner’s Madrid shows on Wednesday, May 29.
During the show, the Blank Space hit maker proved her friendship with Lively on stage, mentioning her daughters, "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty.”
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012 in an intimate ceremony, also share another child, whose name and gender remains under wtraps,