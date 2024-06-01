Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez drops bombshell amid marital woes with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez made a shock announcement on Friday amid concerns about her and Ben Affleck's marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has pulled out of her summer tour amid rising concerns about her and Ben Affleck’s marriage hitting the rocks.

People Magazine on Friday, May 31, reported that JLo’s scheduled live tour, This Is Me… Live, has been cancelled.

Live Nation announced on Friday that the singer was “taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

Lopez then took to her OntheJLo website to share an official statement with her fans, saying: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

The 54-year-old singer continued: “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

The announcement comes just days before the live tour was scheduled to kick off from June to August in support of JLo’s latest album This Is Me… Now.

The cancellation also comes just as rumours of an impending divorce between Lopez and husband Affleck gain momentum; the couple is reportedly already separated as per sources. 

