King Charles’ big decision saves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from public ‘humiliation’

King Charles has reportedly stepped in to save Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from public humiliation, despite their strained relationship.
The father-son duo has been in a long feud with each other and the Duke of Sussex has been vocal about it.
In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry claimed that King Charles wouldn't take his calls after his police security was removed in 2020, despite he and Meghan having been subjected to terrifying threats.
In his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry also admitted that he felt "really let down" by his dad.
However, King Charles has never addressed the feud with Prince Harry publicly and he apparently has made his enduring loyalty to his youngest son and daughter-in-law known through his actions.
According to well-placed sources, Charles has decided not to strip Harry and Meghan of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, a move that would have caused significant embarrassment for the couple.
An insider told DailyMail that the King is "not a punitive man" and would "never want to humiliate" Harry and Meghan.
And although Buckingham Palace is reportedly "considering all options", sources have insisted insist that stripping Harry and Meghan of their titles “is just something that would not be considered".
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. As a result, the late Queen Elizabeth removed their HRH titles.