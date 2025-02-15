Royal

King Charles’ big decision saves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from public ‘humiliation’

King Charles is saving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from humiliation despite their ongoing rift

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 15, 2025


King Charles has reportedly stepped in to save Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from public humiliation, despite their strained relationship.

The father-son duo has been in a long feud with each other and the Duke of Sussex has been vocal about it.

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Harry claimed that King Charles wouldn't take his calls after his police security was removed in 2020, despite he and Meghan having been subjected to terrifying threats.

In his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Harry also admitted that he felt "really let down" by his dad.

However, King Charles has never addressed the feud with Prince Harry publicly and he apparently has made his enduring loyalty to his youngest son and daughter-in-law known through his actions.

According to well-placed sources, Charles has decided not to strip Harry and Meghan of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, a move that would have caused significant embarrassment for the couple.

An insider told DailyMail that the King is "not a punitive man" and would "never want to humiliate" Harry and Meghan.

And although Buckingham Palace is reportedly "considering all options", sources have insisted insist that stripping Harry and Meghan of their titles “is just something that would not be considered".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. As a result, the late Queen Elizabeth removed their HRH titles.

Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban sparks outrage from Nick Kyrgios

Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban sparks outrage from Nick Kyrgios
King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit

King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit
King Charles’ big decision saves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from public ‘humiliation’

King Charles’ big decision saves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from public ‘humiliation’

Benny Blanco mocked for ‘gross’ Valentine’s surprise for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco mocked for ‘gross’ Valentine’s surprise for Selena Gomez
Prince Andrew gets embarrassing title from Palace staff after scandals
Prince Andrew gets embarrassing title from Palace staff after scandals
King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit
King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit
King Charles plans big move to outshine Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
King Charles plans big move to outshine Prince Harry’s Invictus Games
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation after Meghan's Valentine's wish
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation after Meghan's Valentine's wish
Meghan Markle gives quiet nod to Royal Family with surprising move
Meghan Markle gives quiet nod to Royal Family with surprising move
Charles Spencer breaks silence after ex-wife Karen leaves Althorp house
Charles Spencer breaks silence after ex-wife Karen leaves Althorp house
Prince Harry sends moving message for Meghan Markle on Valentine's Day
Prince Harry sends moving message for Meghan Markle on Valentine's Day
Royal Family shares heartfelt moments of Princess Anne during new outing
Royal Family shares heartfelt moments of Princess Anne during new outing
Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video
Meghan Markle shares exclusive glimpse of Archie, Lilibet in new Valentine's video
Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training
Princess Leonor marks first milestone during naval training
Princess Anne makes public appearance without husband on Valentine’s Day
Princess Anne makes public appearance without husband on Valentine’s Day
Meghan Markle sends heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish to Harry with rare photo
Meghan Markle sends heartfelt Valentine’s Day wish to Harry with rare photo