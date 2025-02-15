Entertainment

Rihanna celebrates Valentine's Day with A$AP Rocky amid his ongoing assault trial

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship in 2020 and have since welcomed two children together

  • by Web Desk
  • February 15, 2025
Rihanna is gushing over her Valentine, A$AP Rocky!

The Fenty Beauty mogul marked Valentine's Day by sharing a heartfelt tribute to her longtime love, who is currently facing an assault trial.

She took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a PDA-filled throwback video, showcasing romantic moments from their relationship.

“Get u a valentine that still writes love letters,” Rihanna captioned the reel.

In the video, the couple could be seen holding hands while exploring the streets of Paris together.

Meanwhile, the other clip of the video featured them wearing matching camo puffer coats as they laid on the floor of what appeared to be a hotel.


Rihanna's sizzling valentine gesture for Rocky comes as he is currently involved in a high-profile civil trial in Los Angeles.

Earlier to the heartfelt tribute, Rihanna was present at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on February 14 for closing statements from the prosecution. The day prior, she brought their two children.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship in November 2020 and have since welcomed two children together.

