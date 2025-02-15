King Charles 'joins' Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Harry’s visit

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • February 15, 2025
King Charles and Queen Camilla have "joined" Canadians to commemorate major milestone amid Prince Harry’s Invictus Games visit.

The Buckingham Palace took to their official Instagram account on Saturday to share a message on behalf of the monarch and the queen, marking the 60th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada.

"Today my wife and I join with Canadians across Canada, and around the world, to commemorate an important milestone - the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag," the message reads.

It continued, "On February 15, 1965, the red and white maple leaf was first flown on Parliament Hill in Ottawa."


"Since that time, it has become internationally recognised as a symbol of a proud, resilient and compassionate country. For my own part, it is a symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration, as I recall with the deepest affection my many Canadian visits and friendships," King Charles added.

Meanwhile, the caption noted, "A message from His Majesty The King to the people of Canada, celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the National Flag of Canada."

King Charles' delightful message for Canadians comes amid Prince Harry's visit to the country to attend his Invictus Games.

