Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed

Queen Elizabeth’s joy from winning a meagre amount at a race bet has grabbed quite a number of headlines upon resurfacing recently.
From riding, breeding, training, to watching them chase each other down – she had popularly been a huge fan of horses.
Shortly after the late Monarch’s sad demise, a footage of her expressing childish joy running in the public at a racing competition made many rounds.
In it, she had just won £16 after bidding on a beautiful horse, making her sprint in circles out of excitement, according to Mirror.
This offered royal fans a fresh new peak into Queen Elizabeth’s personality, which was very different from a usual graceful and dignified side.
The event rolled out at Epsom Racecourse in 1991, when she had already crossed the 60s, so it understandably made a special moment for many, including the royal family itself.
Dashing toward the balcony and turning from her mother to an aide, she said, “That’s my horse, isn’t it? That’s my horse. Oh my god, Mother! We won… What do I get?”
The close helper replied, “Well, you get 16, Ma’am.”
“Sixteen pounds! Oh!” Queen Elizabeth exclaimed, smiling dearly to the camera.