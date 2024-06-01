Royal

Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed

Queen Elizabeth couldn’t contain herself after betting smartly

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed
Queen Elizabeth couldn’t contain herself after betting smartly

Queen Elizabeth’s joy from winning a meagre amount at a race bet has grabbed quite a number of headlines upon resurfacing recently.

From riding, breeding, training, to watching them chase each other down – she had popularly been a huge fan of horses.

Shortly after the late Monarch’s sad demise, a footage of her expressing childish joy running in the public at a racing competition made many rounds.

In it, she had just won £16 after bidding on a beautiful horse, making her sprint in circles out of excitement, according to Mirror.

This offered royal fans a fresh new peak into Queen Elizabeth’s personality, which was very different from a usual graceful and dignified side.

The event rolled out at Epsom Racecourse in 1991, when she had already crossed the 60s, so it understandably made a special moment for many, including the royal family itself.

Dashing toward the balcony and turning from her mother to an aide, she said, “That’s my horse, isn’t it? That’s my horse. Oh my god, Mother! We won… What do I get?”

The close helper replied, “Well, you get 16, Ma’am.”

“Sixteen pounds! Oh!” Queen Elizabeth exclaimed, smiling dearly to the camera.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Royal News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kate Middleton plans surprise comeback to public view
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Nigerian First Lady doubles down on anti-Meghan Markle remarks
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment