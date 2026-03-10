Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'

Zara Tindall has made her feelings clear about cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid difficult times.
Princess Anne's daughter - who does not hold any official royal title is believed to have made it clear that she won't leave Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters alone despite Prince William's recent ban on them.
As per Daily Mail's report last week, the York sisters have been asked not to join the royal family at this year's Ascort - the decisions, which has left King Charles nieces "blindsided" was made to avoid further negative media coverage of the Royal Family.
Despite the decision been made with the mutual understanding of The Prince of Wales, his wife Kate Middleton and the monarch himself, Zara has denied to cut ties with the Princesses, per an insider.
"Zara’s made it clear that family is family. She’s checking in constantly - she knows what it’s like to live in that space between royal and not quite royal," the source revealed.
"Zara’s juggling a balancing act, she respects William and Kate completely, but she won’t abandon her other cousins," they added.
The insider further explained how Catherine, who has always been supportive of William’s cousins said “enough is enough.”
“She’s also unyielding when she feels the Crown is at risk. She believes long term damage to the monarchy is a real risk, and she’s determined to protect it,” they added.