News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'

Zara Tindall takes thoughtful decision for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie after Prince William's ban

  • By Riba Shaikh
Zara Tindall defies Kates bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: family is family
Zara Tindall defies Kate's bitter move against Beatrice, Eugenie: 'family is family'

Zara Tindall has made her feelings clear about cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid difficult times.

Princess Anne's daughter - who does not hold any official royal title is believed to have made it clear that she won't leave Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters alone despite Prince William's recent ban on them.

As per Daily Mail's report last week, the York sisters have been asked not to join the royal family at this year's Ascort - the decisions, which has left King Charles nieces "blindsided" was made to avoid further negative media coverage of the Royal Family.

Despite the decision been made with the mutual understanding of The Prince of Wales, his wife Kate Middleton and the monarch himself, Zara has denied to cut ties with the Princesses, per an insider.

"Zara’s made it clear that family is family. She’s checking in constantly - she knows what it’s like to live in that space between royal and not quite royal," the source revealed.

"Zara’s juggling a balancing act, she respects William and Kate completely, but she won’t abandon her other cousins," they added.

The insider further explained how Catherine, who has always been supportive of William’s cousins said “enough is enough.”

“She’s also unyielding when she feels the Crown is at risk. She believes long term damage to the monarchy is a real risk, and she’s determined to protect it,” they added.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event
King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event
Princess Eugenie loses major Royal role as Andrew wrongdoings continue to haunt
Princess Eugenie loses major Royal role as Andrew wrongdoings continue to haunt
Prince William, Kate Middleton share touching highlights from Commonwealth Day
Prince William, Kate Middleton share touching highlights from Commonwealth Day
Foreign royal surprises King Charles with unannounced Commonwealth Day Service visit
Foreign royal surprises King Charles with unannounced Commonwealth Day Service visit
King Charles to address Andrew's succession removal in key Commonwealth meeting
King Charles to address Andrew's succession removal in key Commonwealth meeting
Prince William, Kate Middleton kick off Commonwealth Day service with striking arrival
Prince William, Kate Middleton kick off Commonwealth Day service with striking arrival
Royal Family marks Commonwealth Day just before King Charles' landmark speech
Royal Family marks Commonwealth Day just before King Charles' landmark speech
King Charles shares special message after Meghan Markle drops Lilibet surprise
King Charles shares special message after Meghan Markle drops Lilibet surprise
Meghan Markle shares warm Women’s Day wish for Princess Lilibet with new photo
Meghan Markle shares warm Women’s Day wish for Princess Lilibet with new photo
King Charles pens sweet note for Duchess Sophie after refusing to help Andrew
King Charles pens sweet note for Duchess Sophie after refusing to help Andrew
Kate Middleton sends message of 'kindness' & 'compassion' on 2026 Women's Day
Kate Middleton sends message of 'kindness' & 'compassion' on 2026 Women's Day

Popular News

Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms

Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms

an hour ago
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest

Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
50 minutes ago
Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans

Zakir Khan makes big revelation about his standup comedy plans
2 hours ago