King Charles shares new message after anti-monarchy drama at annual royal event

  By Fatima Hassan
King Charles breaks silence after tense Westminster Abbey booing incident
King Charles III has had enough of the pressure, whether it is from the government or anti-monarchy protesters! 

His Majesty, who has led the prestigious 2026 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9th, shared a new message shortly after the British Royal Family faced unusual chaos before the noble occasion. 

The 77-year-old British monarch's office stated that, "The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, have attended the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey." 

"The service drew on this year’s Commonwealth Day theme ‘Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth’, celebrating collaboration as the defining strength of the modern Commonwealth," Buckingham Palace stated in the caption.

He also shared a few highlights from the annual celebrations of the royal family, and he delivered a landmark speech.

In his speech, the King addressed the key importance of the strength of Commonwealth leadership. 

This statement came shortly after several video clips that are making rounds on social media showed that upon the arrival of the entire Royal Family, anti-monarchy protesters booed the royals with harsh comments.

While many anti-rally goers brand them as "parasites" as they hold placards that read, "Not my King," and "Down with the Crown." 

To note, anti-monarchy protesters are individuals and groups in the United Kingdom who advocate for the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement with an elected head of state, such as a president. 

