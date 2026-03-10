News
  By Fatima Hassan
Prince William, Kate Middleton share touching highlights from Commonwealth Day

Kensington Palace shares first statement after King Charles III's landmark speech at prestigious event

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are reflecting on special moments from the annual celebrations with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Prince and Princess of Wales supported Their Majesties in leading the 2026 Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey, in the presence of leaders from multiple nations.

After the prestigious royal event, the future monarchs turned to their Instagram account to share a few touching highlights of the noble occasion.

In the video message, Kensington Palace share the royal arrival of William and Kate, seen supporting His Majesty in leading the historical event, and also greeted several guests at the Abbey.

The viral video shows commonwealth leaders representing the flags of their respective countries and performing cultural dances and traditions at the event.

"Connected Commonwealth. Joining Commonwealth leaders, performers and young people at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Observance Service,"  Kensington Palace shared the statement.

This video message came shortly after King Charles encouraged unity in a "fragmented world" in a message at the annual Commonwealth Day service in London.

In his landmark speech, the 77-year-old monarch praised the association of 56 countries as a family "united by shared values of justice, democracy, opportunity, compassion and mutual respect." 

However, the King did not directly address the ongoing drama surrounding his disgraced brother, Andrew, due to an alleged connection with the late child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.  

