  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles to address Andrew's succession removal in key Commonwealth meeting

The British monarch is set to discuss former Prince Andrew's line of succession removal with Commonwealth leaders

  • By Sidra Khan
In a high-stakes meeting with the Commonwealth leaders, King Charles is set to decide Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's royal fate.

As reported by GB News on Monday, March 9, the British monarch will mark his attendance as Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day service.

On the major occasion, the U.K.'s king is also set to hold a crucial private meeting with Commonwealth leaders, where he will decide the royal future of his younger brother, Andrew, following his embarrassing arrest last month.

In the meeting, Charles, as the head of Commonwealth, will discuss the process of removing the former Duke of York from the line of succession to the British throne.

Andrew, who was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office relating to his former role as the UK's trade envoy, is currently under investigation. However, he has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

In the wake of his detention, the government is examining the legal options to remove the former Prince of his position as eighth in line to the throne.

It is pertinent to note that in order to strip Andrew of from the line of succession, all 15 Commonwealth realms, where King Charles serves as the head of state, must approve the motion.

As per the sources, the entire process could take several years before finalization.

