  By Sidra Khan
Foreign royal surprises King Charles with unannounced Commonwealth Day Service visit

  • By Sidra Khan
An unexpected foreign royal has made his way to Westminster Abbey for a special occasion.

To attend the 2026 Commonwealth Day service on Monday, March 9, Prince Albert of Monaco made a surprise visit to the U.K., joining King Charles at Westminster Abbey.

According to GB News, the Monegasque royal flew from the principality to join King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate for this year's annual service.

Prince Albert's appearance at the annual celebration follows this year's theme, which is inspired by the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026.

The meeting aims to strengthen relations among the Commonwealth nations and boost partnerships and investments for its prosperity.

The event, which is hosted by the Royal Commonwealth Society, brought together government officials, young people and influential figures from the creative industries to celebrate the 56-nation organisation.

Joining King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey for the annual service are the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

For the Commonwealth Day service, King Charles donned a blue suit, while Queen Camilla wore a striking crimson ensemble paired with matching hat and black stockings.

