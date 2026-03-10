News
Princess Eugenie loses major Royal role as Andrew wrongdoings continue to haunt

The Princess of York was forced to step down from major role amid Andrew-Epstein controversy

Despite distancing herself from her disgraced father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Eugenie continues to pay the price of his past wrongdoings.

In a shocking turn of events earlier this week, The Princess of York was forced to step down as the patron of one of UK's renowned charities in the aftermath of Andrew's arrest.

The younger daughter of the former Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had to step down from Anti-Slavery International under intense media scrutiny in the wake of her parents' past association with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Esptein.

The 35-year-old Princess - who became the patron of one of the world's oldest charities in 2019 has been removed from its official website

Announcing her exit in an official statement, the charity noted, "After seven years, our patronage from HRH Princess Eugenie of York has come to an end. We thank the Princess very much for her support for Anti-Slavery International."

"We hope that she continues to work to end slavery for good and deliver freedom for everyone," it added.

King Charles formally stripped Andrew of his Royal titles in October last year amid immense pressure from anti-monarchists and Royal fans for accountability.



