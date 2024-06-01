Patti LaBelle calls Cardi B her 'new buddy'

Patti LaBelle befriends Cardi B and hints at a possible music collaboration between the two.
During a dialogue with ET on her 80th birthday bash, Patti shared, “Why not? She's like one of my new best friends and to know that she was into Patti LaBelle! She's like my new buddy.”
The If Only You Knew crooner then got candid about her music break and her upcoming album.
"I haven't had an album out in 20 years and so I'm working on that now," she added, "It should be out at the end of year. It’s called 8065, I’m 80 years young and 65 years in show business.”
Last year, Patti and Cardi worked together for a social campaign.
She told the media outlet, “I've been her mother in my mind for a long time because she's just all that and a bag of chips. And I'm all that and a bag of chips.”
Cardi added, “I feel like I’m not worthy, I just feel so shook!”
"Everybody in the industry that I know were here, and I had a lot of tears," she continued, "but I had to keep on my lashes, so I couldn't cry too much."