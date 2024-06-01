Entertainment

Patti LaBelle calls Cardi B her 'new buddy'

Patti LaBelle hinted at a possible music collaboration with Cardi B

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Patti LaBelle calls Cardi B her 'new buddy'
Patti LaBelle calls Cardi B her 'new buddy'

Patti LaBelle befriends Cardi B and hints at a possible music collaboration between the two.

During a dialogue with ET on her 80th birthday bash, Patti shared, “Why not? She's like one of my new best friends and to know that she was into Patti LaBelle! She's like my new buddy.”

The If Only You Knew crooner then got candid about her music break and her upcoming album.

"I haven't had an album out in 20 years and so I'm working on that now," she added, "It should be out at the end of year. It’s called 8065, I’m 80 years young and 65 years in show business.”

Last year, Patti and Cardi worked together for a social campaign.

She told the media outlet, “I've been her mother in my mind for a long time because she's just all that and a bag of chips. And I'm all that and a bag of chips.”

Cardi added, “I feel like I’m not worthy, I just feel so shook!”

"Everybody in the industry that I know were here, and I had a lot of tears," she continued, "but I had to keep on my lashes, so I couldn't cry too much."

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Entertainment News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'