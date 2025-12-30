Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift makes headline with kind gesture at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift gives generous tips to staff during the Kansas City Chiefs match on Christmas Day

Taylor Swift has won the love of Swifties once again with her heartwarming gesture during Travis Kelce’s game.

On Christmas Day, the Lover singer showed up to support her fiancé at the Kansas City Chiefs match.

During the sporting event at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor surprised the staff with generous tips.

One employee named Robyn also shared her emotional exchange in a Facebook post.

Taylor was "running around telling everyone Merry Christmas" before the she approached Robyn to say "thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this."

The NFL player and his fiancée "were smiling so big and just kept saying 'Merry Christmas, thank you for working on Christmas. My mind just froze, Of course I said 'Merry Christmas and thank you so much.' "

After the couple left, Robyn said she "stopped to look what was in my hand...$600. My whole paycheck for two weeks," adding that she "had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying. So I came home and can't bring myself to spend it. So I framed one. Still haven’t spent any."

For the last match of the season, Travis' team could not secure a win.

