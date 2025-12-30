Jennifer Lopez shares major dating update after Ben Affleck reunion

As the new year approaches, marking one year since her divorce from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has grabbed the spotlight for her current dating status.
Just days after reuniting with her former husband and his son, Samuel, for a lunch and shopping outing, the 56-year-old American singer and actress sparked a buzz about her relationship status with a major update.
Speaking to PEOPLE for a Monday, December 29 article, a source close to the Birthday crooner revealed that J.Lo will be entering the new year single.
The insider shared that the Kiss of the Spider Woman actress is not dating and is focused on work and raising her 17-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, whom she shares with her third ex-husband Marc Anthony.
"It's all about work and the kids for her. She seems happy and content,” shared the tipster.
This update comes just a week after Jennifer Lopez reunited with her fourth ex-husband, Ben Affleck, in Los Angeles, as the former couple went for some shopping and lunch at Brentwood Country Mart with the actor’s 13-year-old son, Samuel.
J.Lo and Affleck, who tied the knot in July 2022 in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony, parted ways two years later in 2024, with the On the Floor singer filing for divorce on August 20.
They finalized their divorce in January 2025 and were declared legally single in February.