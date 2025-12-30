‘Frankenstein’ to ‘Arco’: 10 mind blowing fantasy movies of 2025

From mind-blowing journeys across milkyway to spellbinding adventures in magical realms, this year has delivered a thrilling lineup of sci-fi and fantasy films that pushed imagination to new limits.
From Predator: Badlands to Frankenstein, these movies captured the wonder of the unknown and the power of epic worlds beyond our own.
Whether you're a fan of futuristic technology or time travel, these 10 sci-fi and fantasy movies will make your day.
1. Frankenstein
Frankenstein is a story about Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a genius who tried to create human life in a secret experiment.
This blockbuster movie promises to bring Mary Shelley's haunting tale to thrilling, electrifying life for a new generation.
Frankenstein stars Jacob Elordi as the Creature, and Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza/Claire Frankenstein, with supporting roles including Christoph Waltz and Charles Dance.
2. Predator: Badlands
Predator: Badlands became the highest-grossing film in the Predator franchise, reaching over $180 million worldwide, surpassing Alien vs. Predator.
The official synopsis read, “Cast out from its clan, an alien hunter and an unlikely ally embark on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.”
Predator: Badlands features Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in the leading roles.
3. Arco
Arco is a story about a 12-year-old boy from the future, who accidentally time travelled back in the past and got stuck.
However, he overcomes all the challenges with the help of an Iris girl, who’s from future.
The voiceover stars of the animated film include Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Flea, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, and Andy Samberg.
4. Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good, featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has garnered $503.9 million worldwide.
The official synopsis read, “Now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba lives in exile in the Ozian forest, while Glinda resides at the palace in Emerald City, reveling in the perks of fame and popularity.”
It continued, “As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, she'll need to reunite with Glinda to transform herself, and all of Oz, for good.”
5. Altered
Altered is a story about two outcasts boys, Leon and Chloe, who fight for justice against corrupt politicians exploiting genetic disparity.
The sci-fic film stars Tom Felton (Leon), Elizaveta Bugulova (Igor), Jijikine Aleksey (Filimonov), Richard Brake (Kessler), Aggy K. Adams (Mira) and Liza Bugulova (Chloe).
6. Eternity
Eternity, starring Callum Turner and Elizabeth Olsen, has become one of the hit films of 2025 with $12 million at box office.
“In an afterlife where souls have one week to decide where to spend eternity, Joan is faced with the impossible choice between the man she spent her life with, and her first love, who died young and has waited decades for her to arrive,” the film synopsis read.
Eternity also features Miles Teller, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, John Early, and Olga Merediz.
7. Troll 2
Troll 2 is an adventurous story of Nora, Andreas, and Captain Kris, who embark on a thrilling journey filled with mythical chaos.
The main cast of the film includes Michael Paul Stephenson as Joshua Waits, George Hardy as Michael Waits, Margo Prey as Diana Waits, Connie Young as Holly Waits and Robert Ormsby as Grandpa Seth.
8. Avatar: Fire and Ash
Avatar: Fire and Ash follows Jake, Neytiri, and their family grieving Neteyam's death.
The movie, which was released on December 19, 2025, stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver, alongside newcomers like Oona Chaplin and David Thewlis.
9. 100 Nights of Hero
100 Nights of Hero is a fantasy romance film about a neglected bride, Cherry (Maika Monroe).
The synopsis read, “When a charming house guest arrives at a remote castle, the delicate dynamic between a neglectful husband, his innocent bride, and their devoted maid gets thrown into chaos.”
100 Nights of Hero features Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Amir El-Masry, Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant, and Felicity Jones.
10. Altered Realities
Altered Realities is a supernatural thriller where businessman Oliver Cook receives a miraculous, time-bending drug from a mysterious caretaker.
The film stars Tobin Bell, Lance Henriksen, and Ed Asner, alongside Charles Agron, Alyona Khmara, and Krista Dane Hoffman.