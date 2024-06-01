Trending

Katy Perry lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash in Cannes

Besides Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys also performed at Ambani's pre-wedding cruise party

  June 01, 2024
Katy Perry lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash in Cannes

Katy Perry rocked the stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding cruise party in Cannes on Friday.

The videos of the popstar began circulating on social media, in which she can be seen burning the stage with her 2010 hit Firework at Ambani party.


Prior to Katy’s electrifying performance, the Backstreet Boys consisting of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson, also performed their popular tracks, I Want It That Way for a Ambani’s pre-wedding bash, in all white outfits.

As reported by Sun UK, Katy has charged millions to perform at the couple’s wedding bash named La Vite E Un Viaggio (life is a journey).

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Italy has attended by around 800 VIP guests, including Bollywood A-listers and global personalities.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's celebrated their first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar in March in which global music sensation Rihanna took the center stage for couple.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

