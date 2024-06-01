Entertainment

Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’

‘Criminal Mind’ actor Adam Rodriguez starred in Jennifer Lopez's ‘If You Had My Love’ music video

  by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’

 Adam Rodriguez, known for his role as Eric Delko on CSI: Miami, has recalled starring in Jennifer Lopez's music video for her debut single If You Had My Love, 25 years ago.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the set of his Paramount+ series, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Rodriguez reminisced about his early career days

Talking about his role in Lopez's music video, If You Had My Love, the 1999 hit track from her debut album On The 6, the Magic Mike actor said, "I cannot believe it's been 25 years ago. I don't know how that happened."

"It feels like yesterday. I remember that moment in time. and I remember shooting the video. Paul Hunter was the director and Jennifer was just starting that part of her career,” he added.

Adam further recalled, “It was [off] that album, On the 6, [it] was just coming out and that really launched her, catapulted her to the next level."

Adam Rodriguez appeared in the music video for about a minute in which he was shown sporting curly hair, a white shirt, pants and sandals, sitting on reclining chair while admiring Jennifer Lopez dance.

The music video of If You Had My Love has garnered almost 200 million views on YouTube.

