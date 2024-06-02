Royal

Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son

Prince Harry has a new name to add to a long list of people who dislike him: Sean Lennon

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son
Prince Harry has a new name to add to a long list of people who dislike him: Sean Lennon

Prince Harry has a new name to add to a long list of people who seem to dislike him, with John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon slamming him in recent comments.

48-year-old Lennon took to X, formerly Twitter, this week to share a joke about Prince Harry’s 2023 bombshell memoir Spare, which made headlines upon its January, 2023 release.

Lennon wrote: “My long-awaited review of Prince Harry's autobiography is two words, 'Spare Me.' “

Harry’s fans were less than thrilled though with Lennon’s post, with one pointing out how Harry and Lennon have ‘a lot in common’ in terms of tragedies, Mirror UK reported.

However, Lennon refused to budge and replied: “Actually I am aware [that we have things in common]. We met once. That was before I realised he was an idiot.”

Defending his initial post, Lennon said: “It was a pun. But he deserves to be mocked after that todger episode. He'll be fine,” and added, “Just because I made a joke does not mean I don't empathise with him. Also why I'm very disappointed with his outlook. I was hoping he'd be smarter.”

Replying to another user, Lennon also said: “I do empathise with him (Harry) generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much. I'm just having a little fun. I think he’s earned some mockery. (I’m sure I have as well).”

Prince Harry’s Spare, in which he made some bombshell revelations and claims about his time with the royals and even accused his brother Prince William of physically assaulting him, emerged as UK’s best-selling book of 2023. 

Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment

Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc

Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

Royal News

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Kate Middleton plans surprise comeback to public view
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Nigerian First Lady doubles down on anti-Meghan Markle remarks
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry