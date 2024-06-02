Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son

Prince Harry has a new name to add to a long list of people who seem to dislike him, with John Lennon’s son Sean Ono Lennon slamming him in recent comments.
48-year-old Lennon took to X, formerly Twitter, this week to share a joke about Prince Harry’s 2023 bombshell memoir Spare, which made headlines upon its January, 2023 release.
Lennon wrote: “My long-awaited review of Prince Harry's autobiography is two words, 'Spare Me.' “
Harry’s fans were less than thrilled though with Lennon’s post, with one pointing out how Harry and Lennon have ‘a lot in common’ in terms of tragedies, Mirror UK reported.
However, Lennon refused to budge and replied: “Actually I am aware [that we have things in common]. We met once. That was before I realised he was an idiot.”
Defending his initial post, Lennon said: “It was a pun. But he deserves to be mocked after that todger episode. He'll be fine,” and added, “Just because I made a joke does not mean I don't empathise with him. Also why I'm very disappointed with his outlook. I was hoping he'd be smarter.”
Replying to another user, Lennon also said: “I do empathise with him (Harry) generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much. I'm just having a little fun. I think he’s earned some mockery. (I’m sure I have as well).”
Prince Harry’s Spare, in which he made some bombshell revelations and claims about his time with the royals and even accused his brother Prince William of physically assaulting him, emerged as UK’s best-selling book of 2023.