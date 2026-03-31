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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-PA honoured by King Charles after police interview

Dame Charlotte Manley was the former prince's Private Secretary and Treasurer from 2001 to 2003

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsors ex-PA honoured by King Charles after police interview
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ex-PA honoured by King Charles after police interview

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former personal assistant received significant honour by King Charles after she agreed to speak to police about the disgraced royal.

On Tuesday, March 31, Charlotte Manley was made a Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (DCVO) by Charles at Windsor Castle after she was listed on the monarch's New Year's Honours List for 2026.

Dame Charlotte was Andrew's Private Secretary and Treasurer from 2001 to 2003, holding the assistant positions from 1996.

When the former Duke of York was made special trade envoy to the UK in 2011, Charlotte travelled abroad with him and was often listed on the Court Circular for trips, including Bulgaria, Brazil, New York, Peru and Canada.

Dame Commander is the second-highest rank in the Royal Victorian Order and gives the right to use the title of "Dame".

Earlier this month, she told The Times that she would speak to police about her former employer.

Andrew is currently under police investigation for allegedly leaking secrets to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as trade envoy.

He was arrested on his 66th birthday and was held in custody for 11 hours. He was later released under investigation and has not been charged.

Others receiving honours on Tuesday include actress Carey Mulligan and former Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. 

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