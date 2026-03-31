Why King Charles forced to keep direct contact with Andrew despite tensions

King Charles III is still unable to cut his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten off completely for one shocking reason.
The 77-year-old formally stripped Andrew of his royal titles in October, 2025, and evicted him from Royal Lodge in January this year in the wake his explosive ties with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Esptein.
Despite relocating him to Norfolk, far away from public eye, the monarch just cannot completely cut Andrew off - who was arrested last month over suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as the UK's trade envoy.
As per the inside sources, Charles is forced to keep direct on-call contact with Andrew as he has refused to talk to his brother through royal aides and coutrier.
Insiders close to Palace are suggesting that Charles is compelled to maintain some level of personal contact with his controversial brother because he fears his next move.
"If he doesn’t placate him a little by taking some of his calls there’s no telling what Andrew will do," the source told Closer.
They continued, "But make no mistake, he can’t stand hearing from the guy and would rather not ever have to be reminded of him. But the reality is, Andrew’s not going anywhere anytime soon."
The source went on to explain, "Getting him out of Royal Lodge was an absolute nightmare that dragged on for months, and in the end, Charles had to agree to certain terms just to get it done."
"One of those was maintaining some level of direct contact, because Andrew refuses to go through aides and insists on speaking to his brother himself. So, this is a near daily headache for him," they added.