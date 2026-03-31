Meghan Markle strongly reacts to dad Thomas romance with younger nurse: ‘at risk’

Meghan Markle's true feelings over her estranged father Thomas's new love life have come to light.
The Duchess of Sussex is said to be nothing but "shocked" with her dad's brewing romance with a nurse 35-year junior than him.
Meghan - who found out about her dad's romance through tabloids is also "concerned" about her father as she fears he is "at risk of being used" given the age gap, per the insiders.
A source told Now to Love, "Meghan’s used to dealing with swipes from her family, but she is concerned about this woman in her father’s life."
"The fact they’re already selling love-story interviews doesn’t bode well… She has no doubt he genuinely thinks he’s in love, but this Rio woman could easily become an even bigger thorn in her side than her father," they added.
Prince Harry's wife's reaction came just days after her father himself confirmed the new relationship in an interview with the Daily Mail.
He confirmed that he is in a relationship with Rio Canedo, a Filipina nurse - who the 81-year-old met in a rehabilitation facility in the Philippines during his recovery period.