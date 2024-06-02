Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, daughter Shiloh hires lawyer to drop 'Pitt' from last name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Hollywood icons Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has reportedly hired her own lawyer with the intent to legally drop "Pitt" from her last name.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the 18-year-old hired her own attorney for the process.
The insider claimed, "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," citing Jolie's claims of having an "abuse history" as justification for the name change.
To note, on May 27, her 18th birthday, Shiloh submitted legal paperwork, which PEOPLE was able to receive, to remove Pitt from her last name.
Additionally, The Maleficent starlet and the Fight Club star share five other children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.
It is also reported that Shiloh's siblings have dropped the Pitt from their last name.
The playbill for Jolie's Broadway production of The Outsiders lists Vivienne as "Vivienne Jolie."
In November, Zahara became a member of Spelman College's Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and gave her name as Zahara Marley Jolie.
In her 2016 divorce petition, Jolie asked for sole physical custody of their six children from Pitt.