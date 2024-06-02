Entertainment

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, daughter Shiloh hires lawyer to drop 'Pitt' from last name

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, daughter Shiloh takes legal aid to drop 'Pitt' from last name

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, daughter Shiloh hires lawyer to drop 'Pitt' from last name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Hollywood icons Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has reportedly hired her own lawyer with the intent to legally drop "Pitt" from her last name.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that the 18-year-old hired her own attorney for the process.

The insider claimed, "Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," citing Jolie's claims of having an "abuse history" as justification for the name change.

To note, on May 27, her 18th birthday, Shiloh submitted legal paperwork, which PEOPLE was able to receive, to remove Pitt from her last name.

Additionally, The Maleficent starlet and the Fight Club star share five other children — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.

It is also reported that Shiloh's siblings have dropped the Pitt from their last name.

The playbill for Jolie's Broadway production of The Outsiders lists Vivienne as "Vivienne Jolie." 

In November, Zahara became a member of Spelman College's Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and gave her name as Zahara Marley Jolie.

In her 2016 divorce petition, Jolie asked for sole physical custody of their six children from Pitt.

Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment

Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc

Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

Entertainment News

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Disha Patani raises the fashion bar high on board Anant Ambani's cruise bash
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Kylie Jenner, kendall Jenner serve major sisters goal in new gateway
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Sara Ali Khan posts series of inside pictures from latest Ambani cruise
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Maya Hawke proudly embraces ‘nepo-baby’ label
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti holds her hand in new post: See
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Sanam Saeed drops BTS shots from her upcoming movie 'Umro Ayyar'
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Khushi Kapoor's latest glamorous look sends internet into meltdown
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Kareena Kapoor expresses her fondness for THIS Hollywood actor
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Ayeza Khan inculcates gardening spirit in daughter Hoorain