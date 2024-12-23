'DWTS' winner Jenna Johnson takes son Rome to see Santa Claus 

Entertainment

Jenna Johnson and her partner Joey Graziadei won 'Dancing with the Stars' 33rd trophy

  December 23, 2024
Jenna Johnson gets into the holiday spirit after winning Dancing with the Stars trophy!

The American dancer and choreographer took her adorable son Rome to meet Santa Claus.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Jenna shared a heartwarming video from their visit, showcasing son’s adorable antics.

The video kicked off with Jenna getting Rome ready for their special outing, penning "Taking my toddler to go see Santa".

The next clip showed the mother-son duo sitting on the sofa with Santa, but things took a turn when Rome started crying. Johnson captioned the moment "Bit of a rocky start".


Despite of Rome crying, Jenna managed to take some shots with Santa Clause.

“Overall a 2/10 experience for everyone involved loll,” she wrote along the video.

Soon after she posted, her fans filled the comment section with hilarious comment.

“Hahaha in all fairness it seemed like Santa didn't want to be there. If I were Rome I would cry too,” one wrote.

While another added, “Hahahahahha omg this is too good. Santa needs to get on his own nice list.”

“I get it Rome…we see it too!,” the third penned.

The fourth joked, “Honestly i feel like the santa could have been a bit nicer lol.”

Jenna Johnson weight loss

In 2019, Jenna Jhonson shared her inspiring weight loss journey on Instagram, before-and-after photos of herself.

“Pictured are two girls. And I LOVE both of them. The difference is, the girl on the left didn’t trust herself,” she penned along the photo.

Jenna further added, “The girl on the right decided to embrace herself. Accepted her insecurities. Loved her acne!”

Jenna Johnson's Wedding

Jenna Johnson tied the knot with Dancing with the Stars‘ Val Chmerkovskiy in a romantic ceremony at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California on April 13, 2019.

