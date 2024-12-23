Entertainment

Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video

Kim Kardashian version of 'Santa Baby' is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 23, 2024
Kim Kardashian exudes demonic vibes in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video
Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video

Kim Kardashian has sparked fury among fans as she released a bizarre music video for her cover of the classic Christmas song Santa Baby.

The SKIMS founder teamed up with directors Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis to create the surreal visuals, which accompany her sultry rendition of the 1953 festive hit.

Kim took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the music video of Santa Baby, which was produced by her brother-in-law Travis Barker.

 In the almost five-minute video, Kim could be seen donning a messy blonde wig while crawling on her hands and knees through a chaotic party house filled with surreal versions of typical Christmas scenarios.

The video ends with Kim looking directly at the camera before revealing that it’s being held by Home Alone actor Culkin wearing a Santa Claus outfit.

“Santa baby, just slip a Sable under the tree for me,” she sings.

The music video has sparked fury among fans, with many expressing horror and confusion.

One wrote, “Am I the only one getting demonic vibes….”

While another added, “I am so confused. Kim what are you doing.”

“What in the methamphetamine Christmas blasphemy is this,” the third noted.

The fourth penned, “This is the weirdest thing I've seen.”

Kim Kardashian version of Santa Baby is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to reunite for ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2’?
Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’

Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message after Andrew heads to Windsor ‘alone’
Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’

Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur reveal surprising ‘small secret’
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit

Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Kieran Culkin gets candid about his surprising Christmas habit
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Meghan Trainor celebrates 6th wedding anniversary with weeping video of husband
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni's shocking addiction revealed amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band
Paul McCartney compares Beatles with the new band
Blake Lively’s ‘sisters’ release joint statement on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively’s ‘sisters’ release joint statement on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Gracie Abrams shares sweet reaction of her parents to her success
Gracie Abrams shares sweet reaction of her parents to her success
Kim Kardashian sends fans into frenzy with iconic photo from SKIMS party
Kim Kardashian sends fans into frenzy with iconic photo from SKIMS party
Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt title to sister Khloé Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian gives heartfelt title to sister Khloé Kardashian
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success
Sofi Manassyan celebrates birthday month in style with huge success
Chris Olsen celebrates birthday eve with Billie Eilish in LA
Chris Olsen celebrates birthday eve with Billie Eilish in LA
Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’
Tulisa Contostavlos reveals hidden health struggle at ‘I'm A Celebrity’