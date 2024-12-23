Kim Kardashian exudes 'demonic vibes' in Travis Barker’s ‘Santa Baby’ music video

Kim Kardashian has sparked fury among fans as she released a bizarre music video for her cover of the classic Christmas song Santa Baby.
The SKIMS founder teamed up with directors Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis to create the surreal visuals, which accompany her sultry rendition of the 1953 festive hit.
Kim took to her Instagram account on Monday to share the music video of Santa Baby, which was produced by her brother-in-law Travis Barker.
In the almost five-minute video, Kim could be seen donning a messy blonde wig while crawling on her hands and knees through a chaotic party house filled with surreal versions of typical Christmas scenarios.
The video ends with Kim looking directly at the camera before revealing that it’s being held by Home Alone actor Culkin wearing a Santa Claus outfit.
“Santa baby, just slip a Sable under the tree for me,” she sings.
The music video has sparked fury among fans, with many expressing horror and confusion.
One wrote, “Am I the only one getting demonic vibes….”
While another added, “I am so confused. Kim what are you doing.”
“What in the methamphetamine Christmas blasphemy is this,” the third noted.
The fourth penned, “This is the weirdest thing I've seen.”
Kim Kardashian version of Santa Baby is available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify.