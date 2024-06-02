Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over King's Cup final defeat

Sports

  • June 02, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo vows to ‘come back stronger’ after King’s Cup final defeat to Al-Hilal!

Ronaldo has posted for the first time after the disheartening defeat in the Kings Cup Finals on May 31.

After a 1-1 draw at the end of full time, Al-Hilal triumphed 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out against Al-Nassr.

The 39-year-old Portuguese player was in floods of tears after his team lost the finals in Jeddah.

Ronaldo posted some ‘beautiful moments’ from a ‘tough season’ on Instagram with a powerful message in a caption, “Play, learn, grow, repeat.”


Al Nassr player also extended his gratitude to his fans and followers for their support throughout the season.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed, “Thank you all for your support this season. We will come back even stronger!”

He recalled some heartfelt memories of the season with a series of pictures, beginning with his picture that says, “2023-2024 a tough season filled with beautiful memories.”

Star footballer asserted, with everyone’s help, I was able to smash some records and score 50 goals in 51 games.”

He also gave the credit of the Saudi League top scorer award to his teammates and entire staff.

CR7 also said, “Thank you all for your love and support. Now, it’s time to focus on the Euro and give everything I have for my country.”

Al-Nassr also showed their support and love for Ronaldo with a comment that read, “Proud of you, and proud to have you GOAT! And yes, we trust in you and your teammates to come back STRONGER!”

Sports News

Novak Djokovic credits crowd for latest win in French Open history
Lionel Messi places second in most valuable MLS footballers list: Who's first?
Cristiano Ronaldo cries inconsolably as his Al Nassr team loses final cup
Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post
New York to boost security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his 6th ‘Golden Boot’: See
Angel Reese scores first professional WNBA double-double
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ to make history in 4 countries
ICC Mens's T20 World Cup 2024: Group D squad, venues, and dates unveiled
Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez celebrates Al Nassr star’s new feat
Cristiano Ronaldo issues bold statement after setting new record
Jason Kelce dishes details about his ‘marriage’ with Kylie Kelce