Imad Wasim’s wife Sania breaks silence with shocking divorce revelation

Imad Wasim's wife Sania Ashfaq has made a shocking revelation about their divorce after her husband had announced their separation.
Pakistani cricketer announced his separation from his wife on Sunday, December 28 in detailed statement with his fans on social media.
“After much thought, and due to repeated conflicts that could not be resolved over the past few years, I have filed for divorce,” the left-handed all-rounder wrote while urging everyone for privacy.
However, his wife later issued her own statement on Instagram, saying the their marriage ended because of the involvement of a third person.
Sania wrote, “I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother. of three, including a five-month-old infant who has yet to be held by his father. This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness."
She continued, "I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to Preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, and became the final blow to an already struggling union."
Sania shared that she suffered emotional pain, mistreatment, and abandonment while pregnant, but remained patient for the sake of her children and family dignity.
She further mentioned that the divorce is legally disputed and the truth will come out through proper channels.
For the unversed, Imad and Sania exchanged vows in 2019 and have three children together.