Adele slams concertgoer at Las Vegas show

Adele fiercely confronted a homophobic heckler in the audience, making it clear that she would not tolerate hate or discrimination at her show.
The Hello singer stepped forward to show her support with non-binary people community as the concertgoers at her Weekends With Adele show screamed, “Pride sucks.”
She reacted angrily to the attendee from the stage, fuming, “Are you f****** stupid? Don’t be so f****** ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”
Adele showed her support to the non-binary community during her residency last year, she dressed in a gorgeous black dress with a rainbow flag train and Pride-themed confetti to commemorate the occasion.
Prior to that, in 2016 Adele also paid homage to the horrific massacre at a gay nightclub, Pulse in Orlando, Florida that killed 49 people.
During her performance, Adele said: “I would like to start tonight by dedicating this entire show to everybody in Orlando and at Pulse nightclub last night…”
She added, “The LGBTQ community, they’re like my soul mates since I was really young, so I’m very moved by it.”