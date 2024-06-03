Entertainment

Paris Hilton looks dazzling in latest pictures

Paris Hilton's upcoming album 'Infinite Icon' is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  June 03, 2024
Paris Hilton makes fans skip a heartbeat in the latest pictures.

The mother of two has posted pictures on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Paris penned, “It Girl blueprint.”

In the first frame, the This Is Paris star is striking a pose sideways in her mini sparkly dress.

Paris finished the party look with a high ponytail and glam makeup.

Shortly after the renowned star posted the snaps, her fans flooded the comment section with love.

A fan wrote, “So happy I got to see & hear you dj last night! I danced my butt off to your set! I was sliving.”

Another commented, “cannot wait for your new album Paris, keep making us proud.”

“As always our queen is looking stunning,” a third noted.

For the unversed, Paris’ second album, Infinite Icon, will make a worldwide debut on September 6, 2024, which is almost two decades after her first studio record, Paris, came out.

Some of the album's tracks are going to be broadcasted beforehand, such as the first listed single that shall be coming out in June, although its title has not been unveiled yet.

