Priyanka Chopra celebrates new beginning of ‘The Bluff’ with Malti Marie, team

Priyanka Chopra Jonas kicked off the filming of new Hollywood film The Bluff with a grand yacht party in Australia.
The Barfi actress took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a glimpse into her fun-filled day with daughter Malti Marie and The Bluff team at a yacht.
She posted a compilation video featuring her team, daughter Malti, enjoying quality time together before commencing three-month-long shooting.
The clip showcases The Bluff team having fun time with Malti stealing the show with her cute smiles and playful moments.
In video, Priyanka could be seen sporting casual look with white shorts and a crop top styled with golden loop earrings and sunglasses.
Along the post, Priyanka penned a heartwarming note for The Bluff team, noting, “When I start a new project it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating and breathing the art we’re contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy, dedication and the absolute best at their craft.”
“This feels like that. Here’s to new beginnings. Thank you, Frank E Flowers, and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forwards to the next 3 months here down under,” she concluded.
Prior to this, Priyanka also shared a reel on her Instagram, featuring her journey to Australia with daughter Malti Marie Jonas for the shooting of The Bluff.