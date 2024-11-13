Entertainment

Zendaya finds acting with boyfriend Tom Holland 'strangely comfortable'

Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021, when spotted packing on the PDA in LA

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Zendaya finds acting with boyfriend Tom Holland strangely comfortable
Zendaya finds acting with boyfriend Tom Holland 'strangely comfortable'

After sharing screen in three of the Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland and Zandaya are set to reunite in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film.

Following the exciting news, Zendaya has opened up about sharing the screen with her real-life partner, Holland.

During an interview for 31st annual Vanity Fair Hollywood issue, Zendaya gushed over Holland's talent and work ethic.

When asked if they ever felt weird acting opposite each other, the Euphoria actress responded, “Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable.”

She went on to share, “It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.”

“He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read,” Zendaya added.

The loved-up couple will be joining Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon as part of the cast in Nolan’s upcoming flick, which is expected to release on July 17, 2026.

Moreover, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since 2021.

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study

Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Selena Gomez confirms return to ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Hugh Jackman to test public reaction with ‘soft launch’ of relationship with Sutton Foster
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Timothy West, British theater and screen actor dies at 90
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Emily Blunt amusing reaction to John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive title
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Chris Evans reveals major ‘life’ goal after marrying Alba Baptista
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Selena Gomez gives masterclass after new Disney show makes record
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Celine Dion shares hilarious encounter with Siri to play her song: WATCH
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
John Krasinski receives PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively surprise young ‘Deadpool’ fan battling cancer
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley become ‘homebodies’ after baby’s public debut