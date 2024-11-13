Zendaya finds acting with boyfriend Tom Holland 'strangely comfortable'

After sharing screen in three of the Spider-Man movies, Tom Holland and Zandaya are set to reunite in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film.
Following the exciting news, Zendaya has opened up about sharing the screen with her real-life partner, Holland.
During an interview for 31st annual Vanity Fair Hollywood issue, Zendaya gushed over Holland's talent and work ethic.
When asked if they ever felt weird acting opposite each other, the Euphoria actress responded, “Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable.”
She went on to share, “It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him.”
“He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read,” Zendaya added.
The loved-up couple will be joining Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon as part of the cast in Nolan’s upcoming flick, which is expected to release on July 17, 2026.
Moreover, Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating since 2021.