Madonna pens heartfelt note for her ‘O.G. Daddy's’ 93rd birthday

Madonna is currently facing a lawsuit for showing explicit content at her concert

  June 03, 2024
Madonna is celebrating her father Silvio Ciccone’s 93rd birthday.

The pop singer wrote a heartwarming message for her dad and posted several pictures on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna wrote, “To The O.G. Daddy—-Happy 93rd Birthday Silvio. Congratulations for riding the roller coaster of life with humor and sanity intact.”

The caption further read, “Thank you for sharing your mantra in life with me: which is. ‘Im Gonna Go until the Wheels fall off.’ Nothing can stop us! Love you to the moon and back.”

In the first picture, Silvio was receiving a warm hug from his daughter backstage after one of her concerts.

Another frame featured the father-daughter duo together on stage earlier in Madonna’s music career.

Shortly, her fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.

A fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Madonna’s dad, love you xox.”

Another commented, “you raised your daughter very well Mr. Silvio.”

Last year, the Popular hitmaker opened up about her father’s struggles in a social media post.

She wrote, “My father is a survivor growing up as an Italian Immigrant in the US and living thru many traumas but always working hard for everything he had.”

Madonna finished the post, "He taught me the importance of hard work and earning one's way in life.............Again I thank you."

