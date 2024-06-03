'Suits' cast on reunion movie: ‘it is possible’

Suits cast sparked reunion rumors during a panel discussion at the ATX TV Festival on Sunday.
According to Deadline, the star-studded cast who showed up at the festival include Suits stars including Patrick J. Adams, Abigail Spencer, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, and Dule Hill.
During the discussion, a curious fan asked about the possibility of the reunion of the original cast.
Patrick responded by saying, "Yes,” before adding, “I say that being a person who has no power or authority."
He continued, “It’s definitely something [creator Aaron Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together. It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible.”
Dule, who played Alex Williams in season 7, told ET that he can sense a potential project.
He said, “Honestly, I think it wouldn't surprise me if they did a model where you end up having some type of film.”
The hit series also starred Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Katherine Heigl and Meghan Markle. Suits’ last episode was aired in September 2019 after an eight-year run on USA Network.