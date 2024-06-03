Joe Jonas offers a peek into his Montenegro vacay after Stormi Bree breakup

Joe Jonas is living his best life after breaking up with Stormi Bree!
The Jonas Brothers alum delighted his fans by sharing glimpses from his vacation, featuring some beautiful moments of his life.
Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, the Do It Like That singer shared a carousel of photos and videos from an exotic location of Montenegro.
The first photo in the series was a selfie of Joe, clicked against the backdrop of serene sea.
Next in the carousel was a video clip, capturing the beauty of the scenic view from Joe’s room.
Joe Jonas also included a video of him in green shorts, flaunting his toned physique as he basks in the sun by the sea side.
The Sucker crooner also relished some delicious food at a fancy restaurant.
This life update comes shortly after it was reported that Joe Jonas and his girlfriend Stormi Bree have broken up after 5 months of their relationship.
As reported by US Weekly on Friday, an inside source exclusively revealed that Joe’s “very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now.”
The insider added, “If the right person comes along, he’ll definitely make time for them in his life. … [He] doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody. If it happens, it happens. But he’s really happy with where things are at right now.”